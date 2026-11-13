Moving Truck Catches Fire On Kota-Jhansi National Highway In Shivpuri, Creates Panic | VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A moving truck suddenly caught fire on the Kota-Jhansi National Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Friday, creating panic among commuters and people in the area. The incident took place near Kota Naka under the Tendua police station limits. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing most of the truck within a few minutes.

According to preliminary information, the truck was travelling along the Kota-Jhansi National Highway when flames suddenly started rising from the vehicle near Kota Naka. Initially, the fire appeared small, but it quickly intensified and spread across the truck. Within a short time, the entire vehicle was surrounded by flames and was seen burning on the highway.

#WATCH | Moving Truck Catches Fire on Kota-Jhansi National Highway in Shivpuri, Creates Panic #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/QRQncUb5dG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 13, 2026

The incident caused panic among people present nearby. Commuters travelling along the highway were shocked to see the truck engulfed in flames. Several vehicle drivers stopped their vehicles to avoid getting too close to the burning truck. The thick smoke and huge flames rising from the vehicle were visible from a considerable distance.

The burning truck also affected the movement of vehicles on the highway. Traffic was likely to be disrupted for some time as commuters slowed down and stopped their vehicles after noticing the fire. The situation created confusion and panic among motorists passing through the area.

Following the incident, the police and fire brigade teams were informed. However, detailed information about the response of the emergency teams was not immediately available.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. It is also not clear what goods the truck was carrying at the time of the incident. Officials have not yet provided details about the financial loss caused by the fire.

No casualties or injuries have been confirmed so far. Further details are awaited, and the actual cause of the fire will be established after an investigation.