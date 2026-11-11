Fire Breaks Out At Gwalior Restaurant After Diya Sparks Short Circuit; Two Fire Tenders Rush To Control Blaze

Fire Breaks Out at Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant in Gwalior’s Padav Area, Two Fire Tenders Rush to Control the Morning Blaze. |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the Sher-e-Punjab restaurant near the LIC intersection in the busy Padav area of Gwalior on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among local residents and passersby. The fire was reported at around 7:15 AM after people noticed intense flames and smoke coming from the restaurant and immediately alerted the fire department.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the blaze. Two water tenders were deployed to douse the flames. After considerable effort, the fire personnel managed to bring the situation under control and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby establishments.

According to preliminary information, the fire may have been caused either by a lamp lit during morning prayers or by an electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause of the incident has not yet been established. Police and fire department officials have initiated an investigation to determine how the fire started.

The restaurant's operator, Purushottam Ramsanehi, reportedly arrived at the establishment at around 6:00 AM, following his usual daily routine. After reaching the restaurant, he performed his morning prayers and lit a lamp before returning home.

Shortly afterwards, Ramsanehi received information that his restaurant had caught fire. He immediately rushed back to the premises. By the time he arrived, local residents and passersby had already informed the fire department about the incident.

Firefighters took charge of the situation upon reaching the location and began efforts to extinguish the flames. They continuously sprayed water on the burning structure, eventually bringing the fire under control after a strenuous operation.

The incident created a stir in the busy Padav locality, particularly due to the restaurant's location near the LIC intersection. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the fire. Further details regarding the extent of property damage and the exact cause of the blaze are awaited.