Motor Vehicle Tax For All India Tourist Permit Buses Reduced From ₹700 to ₹200 Per Seat: Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput informed the Bus MP Operators Association that the department has reduced motor vehicle tax. He said that the motor vehicle tax for All India Tourist Permit buses registered in the state has now been reduced from Rs 700 to Rs 200 per seat. This will increase the number of registrations of All India Tourist buses in MP.

Similarly, the tax levied on goods vehicles registered in the state has been reduced to 5 per cent from 8 per cent of their standard value. He said that State Government has made the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act 1991 effective by making changes in the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1991 by reducing the per seat tax on All India Tourist Permit buses and the tax on goods vehicles registration.

This will give a boost to the transport business in the state, while motor owners will also get a big relief. The delegation of Bus Operators Association of MP included Arun Gupta of Hans Travels and president of Association, Vinod Jain of Rajratan Travels, Hari Dubey, Secretary of the organization and Intercity Travels, Nasir of Citylink Travels.

