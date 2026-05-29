Mother Among 5 Held For Selling Minor Girl In Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police have arrested five people, including the mother of a minor girl who was allegedly sold into marriage at the age of 12, officials said on Friday. The victim lost her father at a young age. Her mother later married Pawan Gurjar, a resident of Guna district.

According to police, Pawan Gurjar allegedly sold the girl in the name of marriage in February 2025 to a man identified as Bhola Gurjar in Rajgarh district. The suspects allegedly accepted money and jewellery in exchange for the marriage.

Police said the minor was allegedly subjected to exploitation by Bhola Gurjar and others after the marriage. The Kotwali police received information about the incident and contacted the victim.

After gaining her confidence, police recorded her statement, in which she narrated her ordeal. Police have arrested the victim's mother and four others in connection with the case.

The main suspect Pawan Gurjar remains absconding. Police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.