 STF Busts Illegal Cough Syrup Factory Operating At Residential Colony In Bhopal, Seizes 700+ Boxes Worth Rs 1.5 Crore
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STF Busts Illegal Cough Syrup Factory Operating At Residential Colony In Bhopal, Seizes 700+ Boxes Worth Rs 1.5 Crore

The STF busted an illegal cough syrup factory in Gandhi Nagar, Bhopal, and seized over 700 boxes, bottles and machines worth around Rs 1.5 crore. Ten people were detained during the late-night raid. Officials found ‘Off Cuff’ cough syrup being made illegally inside the house. Samples were sent for testing as STF continues investigating the supply network.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
STF Busts Illegal Cough Syrup Factory Operating At Residential Colony In Bhopal, Seizes 700+ Boxes Worth Rs 1.5 Crore
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major illegal cough syrup factory was busted in Bhopal during an Special Task Force (STF) raid on Friday. The factory was operating at Dobra Patel City Colony in Gandhi Nagar area.

Officials seized more than 700 boxes of cough syrup, bottles and machines used in production. The total value of the seized setup is said to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

According to officials, the raid began around midnight on Thursday and continued till 3 am on Friday. STF teams detained 10 people from the spot. During the search, officials found that an illegal cough syrup named ‘Off Cuff’ was being made inside the house.

The cough syrup cartons and bottles were stored in two separate rooms of the building. STF has sent samples of the syrup for testing. Officials said further action is being taken based on information received from the accused.

STF officers said they had been receiving inputs for a long time that illegal intoxicating cough syrup was being supplied from the Gandhi Nagar area. The local Gandhi Nagar police station was reportedly not informed before the raid. Several senior STF officers were present during the operation.

The house where the raid was carried out is said to belong to a person named Malviya. However, STF officials had not been able to contact the house owner till the time of reporting. Officials are now trying to find out who all are connected to the illegal network and where the cough syrup was being supplied.

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