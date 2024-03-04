Moscow Wushu Star Competition: Four MP Players To Represent India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four players from Madhya Pradesh will represent India in Moscow Wushu Star Competition in Russia. The players reached Moscow on Sunday to participate in the competition. The Moscow Wushu Star International Competition will feature athletes from 30 countries. The championship, which began on February 28, will end on March 5.

The players Anjul Namdev, Shubhmani Pandey, Vaishnavi Tripathi and Priyanka Kewat are national medallists and have competed in international competitions. Anjul Namdev who is in Indian Air Force was ranked fourth in Asian Games and now has the opportunity to win medals in Russia. Anjul will compete in Changquan category, Shubhmani in the Shangdao event and Vaishnavi and Priyanka in Sanda competition. All four players have received training from Sarika Gupta, the coach of Indian Wushu team.

Govt Scraps Bhopal Master Plan 2031: Make Fresh Master Plan For 2047 By Year End, T&CP Directorate Told

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State urban development and housing department has asked the directorate of Town and Country Planning (T&CP) to prepare a fresh plan, projecting the needs of the city in 2047. The state government issued an order to this effect on February 29. Saying that there was not much time left for its execution, the state government has scrapped the Master Plan for Bhopal.

A draft of Bhopal Development Plan 2031 was submitted by the directorate to the department on February 2, 2021, for government's approval. Before that, the draft plan was published on July 10, 2020, that invited suggestions and objections from the public. The process dragged on and the proposed changes were published on June 2, 2023. The final publication was yet to come.

On February 29, the Urban Development and Housing Department wrote to Commissioner-cum-Director of T&CP saying that more than three-and-a-half-years had elapsed since the publication of the draft plan but the final publication was still pending. It said that as enough time was not available for execution of the plan, hence, it has been decided to scrap it. The process is terminated forthwith, it said. The department also asked directorate to take into account the proposals outlined by Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, Ahemedabad, in its report submitted earlier.