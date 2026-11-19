Little Students Seen Washing Plates After Mid-Day Meals At CM RISE School In Morena | VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing little children washing their plates after having mid-day meals at CM RISE Sandipani School in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district has surfaced on social media, raising questions about the school management and supervision.

The Madhya Pradesh government established CM RISE schools to improve the quality of education and provide better facilities to students. However, the video from the school in Sabalgarh has raised concerns about the arrangements made for children.

#WATCH | Students Seen Washing Their Utensils After Lunch At CM Rise School In Morena #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/Dbdv46jdFV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 19, 2026

Children Wash Plates After Mid-Day Meals

According to information, around 250 to 300 students were served mid-day meals at the school. After finishing their food, the children carried their plates to a water tap and washed them themselves.

The video shows several young students standing near a tap and cleaning their plates. Some were so small that they struggled to reach the tap, while their school uniforms got wet in the process.

When asked about the practice, the children said they washed their plates every day after lunch, indicating that this was a regular routine at the school.

The footage has raised questions about why young students were being made to wash utensils instead of the school management arranging for them to be cleaned.

Principal Claims He Was Unaware

When questioned about the matter, school principal Brahmanand Sharma said he was unaware of the practice, raising concerns about supervision at the institution.

Two self-help groups manage the preparation of mid-day meals at the school.

The Mamta Self-Help Group prepares meals for students from Classes 1 to 5, while the Maa Kanta Devi Self-Help Group handles meals for Classes 6 to 8.

The incident has brought the responsibilities of these groups and the school administration under scrutiny. It has also raised questions about inspections conducted by Cluster Academic Coordinators (CAC) and Block Academic Coordinators (BAC), who are responsible for monitoring school activities.

The mid-day meal scheme aims to provide nutritious food to children and encourage school attendance. The video has now drawn attention to the arrangements at the Sabalgarh school.

It remains to be seen whether the education department will investigate the matter and take action against those found responsible.