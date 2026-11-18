Chhatarpur Sandipani School Students Climb 15-Foot School Gate, Boundary Walls To Leave Campus; Security Concerns Raised | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur Sandipani School Incident: Students at Sandipani School in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatapur district were seen climbing over 15-foot-high gate and boundary walls to flee the school premises, raising serious questions over school’s security arrangements. The video came to fore on Wednesday, also highlighting the absence of guards on the campus.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, November 17, while the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The footage purportedly shows students scaling the gate and boundary walls to leave the school premises without any supervision.

It remains unclear whether this was the first incident or a regular practice at the school.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur Sandipani Students Climb 15-Foot-High School Gate And Walls To Leave Campus, Video Goes Viral #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #ViralVideo https://t.co/KXC0AY2Ty1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 18, 2026

Questions Raised Over Security Expenditure

It was alleged that several lakh rupees are spent annually on security arrangements at the school. However, security guards were reportedly absent when the students climbed the walls to leave the campus.

The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures and who is responsible for monitoring students' movements.

Concerns have also been raised over the risk of students sustaining injuries while climbing the 15-foot-high structures.

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School Management's Response Awaited

The incident has brought the role of the school management and the officials concerned under scrutiny.

Attempts to contact the school management and relevant authorities for comment were unsuccessful. Their response was awaited at the time of reporting.

The claims regarding security expenditure and the alleged absence of guards could not be independently verified.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.