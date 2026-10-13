Free Bus Service Likely To Continue For Sandipani School Students In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Free bus service is likely to continue for nearly 1.5 lakh students studying in Sandipani Schools of Madhya Pradesh. It was speculated that the state government might discontinue the facility and introduce transportation charges for students. However, the proposal was not discussed during the recent MP Cabinet meeting, indicating that no decision was held to change the existing arrangement.

According to reports, a proposal had been prepared at the departmental level to revise the Sandipani School Transport Facility across Madhya Pradesh. The proposal reportedly suggested introducing Sandipani School Bus Fees for students who currently use the transportation service without paying any charges.

The possibility of introducing School Transportation Charges sparked concerns among parents, particularly those belonging to economically weaker families.

Many feared that the additional expenses could make it difficult for children living in villages and remote areas to attend classes regularly.

The Free Bus Service For Students has been an important facility for Madhya Pradesh School Students, especially those who travel long distances to reach their schools.

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However, the proposed changes to the MP Government Schools transportation arrangements were not discussed during the recently concluded cabinet meeting.

As a result, the Madhya Pradesh Government has not approved any changes to the existing free transportation facility.

According to the latest MP Sandipani School News, approximately 1.5 lakh students will continue benefiting from Free Transport For Schoolchildren without having to pay additional bus fees.

The development is significant for families who depend on the government-supported transportation facility for their children's education.

While the immediate concerns have eased, there has been no formal announcement permanently withdrawing the Sandipani School Bus Fee Proposal.

For now, the existing service will continue, ensuring that students can travel to and from school without additional transportation expenses.