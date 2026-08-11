MP’s Neemuch Maidan Bachao Samiti Opposes Sandipani School Construction Plan | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Maidan Bachao Samiti questioned the administration’s plan for constructing the proposed Sandipani (CM RISE) School on land currently housing Government Higher Secondary School No 2, a PM SHRI institution.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the committee said the decision could affect the sports ground, the existing PM SHRI Vidyalaya and the Girls’ Higher Secondary School.

The committee pointed out that about Rs 25 lakh has already been spent on a hall at the PM SHRI premises, while a dome is nearing completion. It questioned who would be accountable for these public assets if the premises were vacated.

It also raised concerns over the proposed relocation of the PM SHRI Vidyalaya School to the site of the Girls’ Higher Secondary School. The committee sought clarity on arrangements for girl students and whether parents’ and students’ views had been considered.

The committee, which said it has campaigned to protect the playground for nearly 20 years, demanded that alternative government land be identified for the Sandipani School.

It also sought preservation of the existing playground, PM SHRI Vidyalaya facilities and girls’ education, along with public disclosure of approvals and relocation procedures. Members warned of approaching the High Court if their demands are ignored.