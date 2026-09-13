Over 20 Students Forced To Study In Girls’ Toilet At Government School In MP's Dhar | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A government primary school in Dhar’s Tana village has come under attention after 22 children were found being taught inside a newly built girls’ toilet. The children have also been attending classes at a temple as the school’s old building is in poor condition and considered unsafe. The matter came to light after a picture of the children sitting inside the toilet went viral on social media. Following this, education department officials reached the school and inspected the situation.

The school falls under the Kukshi assembly area. Officials said the old school building had become unsafe, leaving the school without a proper classroom. As a result, teachers have been using the Bhilat Dev temple and other available spaces to continue classes.

Block Education Officer Heeralal Nigwal and Block Resource Centre (BRC) officer Vijay Kumar Shukla visited the village after the picture surfaced. Officials inspected the site and prepared a report. The findings will be sent to senior officers for further action.

Local resident Radheshyam Mujalda said the village currently does not have a proper school building. He said the new girls’ toilet was built around six months ago but was not being used regularly, so it was being used as a temporary space for the children.

He said the situation could become more difficult if the toilet starts being used for its actual purpose, as there would then be no space for the children to sit there.

Dhar के कुक्षी में शिक्षा व्यवस्था की हैरान करने वाली तस्वीर! स्कूल भवन नहीं होने से 22 बच्चे शौचालय में पढ़ने को मजबूर हैं। जर्जर भवन टूटने के बाद करीब 2 साल से नए स्कूल का इंतजार, अतिरिक्त कक्ष का निर्माण भी अधूरा। pic.twitter.com/GaSesqEV5z — Public Vani News (@publicvaninews) September 12, 2026

Officials Admit Children In Toilet Was Wrong

Nigwal said the education department had received a video showing children being taught inside the toilet. He said officials had already ordered the old school building to be removed around two years ago after an inspection found it unsafe.

According to Nigwal, an engineer from the BRC had assessed the condition of the old building and sent the report to the district office. The department later directed the village sarpanch and secretary to take action.

Nigwal said the school head and teacher told officials that the temple was receiving direct sunlight on the day of the incident. Because of the heat, around seven to eight children were temporarily moved to the toilet.

However, he made it clear that children should not have been made to sit inside a toilet, regardless of the reason.

New School Building Still Under Construction

BRC officer Vijay Kumar Shukla said officials found children studying in the hall of a temple when they reached the village.

He said the old school building was ordered to be removed about two years ago and a new primary school building is now being constructed. However, the construction work has not yet been completed.

Shukla said the children will be shifted to the new building once the construction is finished. Until then, arrangements have been made to continue classes at an alternative location with the permission of local residents.

Officials also spoke to the children about the viral picture. According to Shukla, some children said a jeep had arrived with two men. They allegedly took the children inside the toilet, opened the door and clicked pictures before leaving.

The education department is now looking into the matter. A report will be sent to senior officials after the inspection and preparation of the official record. For now, classes are continuing at the temple and other temporary spaces while the village waits for the new school building to be completed.