Morena Road Accident: Two Relatives Killed As Speeding Truck Hits E-Rickshaw On NH-44 | VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two relatives, including an e-rickshaw driver, were killed after a speeding truck hit their vehicle at Banmore Square on National Highway 44 (NH-44) in Morena district on Thursday afternoon. The truck driver reportedly fled the spot after the collision. A video of the accident has surfaced on social media, while local residents have renewed their long-pending demand for a flyover at the accident-prone crossing to improve road safety.

Truck Driver Flees Spot

The impact was so strong that those travelling in the e-rickshaw had no time to react. The collision severely damaged the vehicle and left the victims' bodies badly mutilated.

The incident created panic in the area, and a large crowd gathered at the spot. Nearby residents rushed to help.

The truck driver reportedly abandoned his vehicle and fled. Police are investigating the Morena road accident to determine its exact cause.

🎥 Speeding Truck Hits E-Rickshaw In Morena, Two Kill*d; Video Goes Viral #Morena #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/Ff0BWfLtaT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 15, 2026

Accident Video Goes Viral

A video of the accident is being widely shared on social media. The disturbing footage has raised concerns about road safety on the busy national highway. The exact circumstances leading to the Banmore Square accident are yet to be established.

Locals Demand Flyover At Banmore Square

Following the deaths, local residents have urged the administration to address traffic safety concerns at the crossing. Residents claim that accidents frequently occur there, but no permanent solution has been provided despite repeated complaints.

According to locals, the movement of heavy vehicles and encroachments along the roadside create traffic problems and increase the risk of accidents. Residents have also held protests in the past, demanding the construction of a flyover to improve road safety.

They have urged the administration and the departments concerned to take immediate steps to prevent further accidents. They have also demanded that the proposed Banmore Square flyover be taken up on priority to ensure safer travel for motorists and pedestrians.