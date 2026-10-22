Morena Road Accident: Speeding Loading Vehicle Kills On-Duty Constable; Driver Nabbed After 12-Km Chase |

Morena Constable Dies On Duty: A police constable died after a speeding loading vehicle hit him during routine vehicle checking on National Highway 44 in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Wednesday. The driver fled the spot but was caught by police after a 12-km chase near Noorabad.

The deceased constable was identified as Omprakash Tiwari, who was posted at the Civil Lines police station Morena.

Loading Vehicle Hits Police Constable During Checking

According to Civil Lines police station in-charge Udaybhan Yadav, the police team had returned from a raid and was conducting routine vehicle checking on National Highway 44.

During the checking, Constable Omprakash Tiwari was signalling a bike rider to stop when a speeding loading vehicle coming from Morena hit him. The driver fled the spot after the accident.

Other police personnel at the scene rushed the injured constable to the district hospital for treatment.

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Constable Dies On Way To Gwalior

Doctors at the district hospital provided initial treatment to the injured police constable. However, as Tiwari's condition was critical, he was referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Police personnel were taking him to Gwalior when his condition worsened. He died on the way to the hospital.

Accused Arrested After 12-km Chase

After the loading vehicle hit the police constable, the driver fled with the vehicle, which was carrying vegetables. On receiving information, station in-charge Udaybhan Yadav and his team chased the vehicle.

Police caught the accused along with the vehicle near Noorabad after pursuing him for around 12 kilometres.

The National Highway 44 accident is being investigated by the police. The constable's body will undergo a postmortem on Thursday. Police said further action would be taken based on the circumstances of the incident and the driver's alleged negligence.