Morena Prisoner Escapes From District Hospital After On-Duty Cops Doze Off; Was Held Under NDPS Act | CCTV Clip

Morena Prisoner Escapes From District Hospital Ward As On-Duty Cops Allegedly Sleep |

Prisoner Escapes From Hospital In MP: The police security arrangements have come under scrutiny at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh after an accused held under the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) escaped from the hospital's prisoner ward. The incident reportedly took place around 4 AM on Monday when the on-duty police personnel allegedly failed to notice his escape.

The accused has been identified as Jasveer Singh Bagga, son of Mangal Singh, a resident of Moga district in Punjab. He was arrested on November 2 in a case registered under the NDPS Act at Noorabad police station in Morena district. He was later sent to Morena jail.

Prisoner Undergoing Treatment At Morena District Jail Flees While On-Duty Cops Sleep #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #CaughtOnCCTV https://t.co/gaVHS2SPM3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 9, 2026

Accused Admitted To Hospital After Complaining Of Illness

According to reports, Jasveer Singh fell ill while in jail and complained of abdominal pain and diarrhoea. Following this, the jail administration admitted him to the prisoner ward at Morena District Hospital for medical treatment. Police personnel were deployed to guard him.

However, around 4 AM between Sunday night and Monday morning, the accused managed to unlatch the ward gate from inside and escape. The NDPS accused escape has raised questions about the security arrangements at the hospital and the alertness of the police personnel assigned to guard him.

Questions Raised Over Morena Police Negligence

The Morena jail prisoner escape has raised concerns about security at the district hospital's prisoner ward. Questions are being raised over how the accused managed to open the gate and leave the premises without being noticed by the police personnel on duty.

The police custody escape in Morena has also brought attention to possible security lapses in the system used to guard prisoners admitted to hospitals for medical treatment.

A search operation is underway to trace Jasveer Singh Bagga. Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape and examining how the accused managed to flee despite being under police supervision.