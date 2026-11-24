Morena Crime News: A 35-year-old history-sheeter, Krishna Gurjar, was allegedly shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Monday. He was returning home from a wedding ceremony when the incident happened. Police investigation revealed that the main accused, Bhanu Gurjar, allegedly posted a social media status 'The End' just 15 minutes after killing the history-sheeter.

Following the incident, the police have registered Krishna Gurjar murder case against 12 individuals— 9 named suspects and 3 unidentified persons. According to the reports, the status was uploaded at 11:37 pm tagging another accused, Shyamveer who has prior criminal records. The post reportedly featured a film dialogue of Actor Rajkumar in the background referring to an ongoing battle and provoking someone.

Old rivalry suspected behind Morena shooting incident

Police suspect that a long-standing dispute between Krishna Gurjar and the accused group led to the murder. On the night of November 23, Krishna was returning home from a wedding when assailants intercepted him and opened fire where he sustained bullet injuries and died in the attack.

Morena CSP Kavindra Singh Chauhan confirmed that an FIR had been registered by the police against the suspects and they are investigating the incident.



Prime accused have previous criminal records

According to the information shared by police, both Bhanu Gurjar and Shyamveer, allegedly have previous criminal records, including allegations of gun firing on police personnel and villagers.

Police teams have started Krishna Gurjar murder investigation. The team is searching for the accused and collecting evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events. The social media status posted shortly after the murder has also been considered as an important part of the probe. Further details are awaited.