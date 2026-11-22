MP’s Mandsaur Missing Bus Driver’s Headless Skeleton Found In Well After Three Months, Family Suspects Murder | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): The skeletal remains of a bus driver missing for three months were recovered from a well in Rupni village under Nahargarh police station in Mandsaur district on Saturday evening, sparking protests by his family on Sunday, who suspect murder.

The deceased, identified as Kanhaiyalal Prajapat of Jamuniya Meena village, worked for Prince Bus. His head and both arms were reportedly missing from the remains.

Following Sunday's post-mortem at Mandsaur district hospital, relatives refused to accept the body and staged a brief road blockade at Gandhi Chauraha, demanding immediate arrests.

According to the family, Kanhaiyalal left with the bus on Aug 21. On Aug 22, he parked it at Ranayara village around 7 pm and went to a man named Rakesh Dhangar's restaurant in Rupni but never returned.

His maternal uncle Badrilal filed a missing person's report on Aug 31. The family subsequently approached the collector and superintendent of police on Sept 22, naming Bhim Singh, Jagdish, Shyam Lal and Ranjit Singh for investigation.

Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand and Congress leaders Somil Nahata, Rajesh Raghuvanshi and Mukesh Dhakad supported the family's demands. Officials, including the tehsildar and CSP, reached the hospital. The family also sought Rs one lakh assistance through the Red Cross.

Nahargarh station in-charge Varun Tiwari said preliminary findings suggested suicide, but the post-mortem report and further investigation would determine the circumstances. The body remains at the district hospital.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!