Indore Braces For Summer Water Shortage As IMC Plans 22 New Sumps, Revival Of Nine Existing Facilities; 25 Water-Stressed Wards Under Focus | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With below-normal rainfall raising concerns over declining groundwater levels, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has accelerated preparations to prevent drinking water shortages during the upcoming summer.

The civic body plans to develop around 22 new water sumps across the city and revive eight to nine existing ones to strengthen water storage and distribution.

A meeting was held on Saturday involving Mayor-in-Council (MIC) member and Water Works in-charge Abhishek 'Bablu' Sharma, Additional Commissioner Ashish Pathak and other officials to discuss the arrangements. Special focus is being given to 20 to 25 wards identified as dark zones, where Narmada water supply remains inadequate.

Pathak said borewell-based hydrants would be developed at most new sump locations to facilitate easy filling of water tankers. Chlorinators will also be installed to ensure the quality and safety of drinking water.

Sharma said a ward-wise plan was being prepared for red-zone areas, covering tanker availability, distribution networks and water storage facilities. Areas where direct supply can be ensured through new pipelines will also be considered. Tenders for the new sumps are expected to be issued within two days.

Meanwhile, the IMC has regularised 988 unauthorised water connections in four days. A second phase of the campaign will begin after around 20 days, followed by penal action against illegal connections. The corporation has also stopped the use of unauthorised motors installed directly on water pipelines to draw water.

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