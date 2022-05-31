Morena: Minor boy thrashed on gunpoint over panchayat polls and old enmity

snap from the viral video |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A minor boy was thrashed by a local group on a gunpoint over an old enmity and panchayat polls in Kasmada village, Ambah locality under Mahua police station limits of the district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the incident occurred on Monday evening and later a video of the incident went viral on social media. The boy, who was being thrashed, has been identified as Chhotu Singh Tomar.

In the viral video, Chhotu was seen being severely assaulted with sticks. One of the accused was also heard stating that he was betrayed. Faces of the accused, however, were not seen in the video.

After the incident, on the basis of the viral video, the police registered a case against two youths of the village Gopal Singh Tomar, Vivek Sharma under relevant sections of assault.

Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri said that the case was registered against two accused of the village and efforts were on to nab them at earliest. The reason behind the matter was old enmity and Panchayat elections.

On the other hand, Chhotu is admitted in the district hospital and his treatment is going on, SP Bargi added.