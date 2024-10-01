 Morena Mayor Sharda Solanki's Class 10 Certificate Found Fake, Court Orders FIR
The controversy began when Meena Jatav, a BJP candidate who had contested against Solanki, alleged that Solanki’s Class 10 mark sheet and caste certificate were fake.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The District Court of Morena has ordered police to file an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mayor Sharda Solanki after her Class 10 mark sheet was found to be forged. Solanki, who was initially elected as mayor on a Congress ticket before later joining the BJP, now faces charges under Sections 420, 67, and 68 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The controversy began when Meena Jatav, a BJP candidate who had contested against Solanki, alleged that Solanki’s Class 10 mark sheet and caste certificate were fake. While Jatav could not prove the allegations regarding the caste certificate, the court found discrepancies in Solanki’s Class 10 mark sheet.

article-image

According to information, Solanki had claimed to have passed her Class 10 exams in 1986 from a particular school. However, the school administration informed the court that no student by her name was registered that year.

Additionally, information obtained through an RTI revealed that the roll number listed on her mark sheet belonged to another individual who had not appeared for any exams. The Uttar Pradesh Education Board confirmed that the roll number in question was assigned to a student named Narottam, who had failed all subjects.

article-image

Political Background
Sharda Solanki was elected as mayor on a Congress ticket, defeating BJP’s Meena Jatav. Later, during the Lok Sabha elections, Solanki switched allegiance to the BJP, in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma and Narottam Mishra.

