Morena Honour Killing: Police Station In-Charge Line Attached, ASP To Be Suspended For Extorting Rs 50k From Deceased Boy's Family

Morena Honour Killing: Police Station In-Charge Line Attached, ASP To Be Suspended For Extortion From Deceased Boy's Family | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ambah police station in-charge has been line-attached for allegedly demanding Rs 50k bribe from the family of the deceased boy in Morena honour killing case

Morena SP has also ordered immediate suspension the ASI posted in the police station.

The action was taken after a video went viral, in which the elder brother of the deceased had allegedly accused the police officer of extortion and also threatening him to abduct the women of his house if he does not oblige.

According to information, the brother of the deceased said that incident happened in May, when the first time his brother had eloped with the girl. The police came searching to his place and started started threatening them.

Fearing, the victim's relatives had transferred Rs 50,000 online to the account of ASI Virendra Gurjar. Later, the video went viral on social media. SP Morena Shailendra Singh Chauhan has now line attached Ambah police station in-charge Vinay Yadav while instructions have been given to suspend ASI Virendra Gurjar.

Young Couple Was Thrashed To Death And Bodies Disposed In Chambal

Notably, the sensational honour killing case was reported from Ratan Basai village of Ambah police station area. According to the police, the girl's father, uncle, grandfather and brother thrashed the girl and her lover to death and dumped their bodies in Chambal.

Deceased Radheshyam Tomar’s elder brother Ghanshyam Tomar, accused the Ambah police station officers of taking bribe. Ghanshyam told that when Radheshyam and Shivani ran away from home for the first time in the month of May, the police reached their house searching for them and threatened them.

