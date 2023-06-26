Madhya Pradesh: Three Women Make Away With Two Boxes Of Jeans In Morena, Act Caught On CCTV

Representative image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three women entered into a shop in Morena, out of whom two diverted the shopkeeper’s attention, while the third one hid two boxes of jeans in her apparel and fled the spot. The act was however, caught on CCTV camera, while no police complaint has been made in the case yet.

Rakesh Kushwaha, owner of the shop where the incident took place, told the media that the incident took place on Friday noon at around 2:40 pm. Three women entered along with a two-year old kid and asked the shopkeeper to show them a pair of jeans.

As the shopkeeper was indulged in showing them clothes, two women kept him engaged in their talks, while the third woman deceitfully took two boxes containing jeans and hid them in her attire. After spending a few minutes there, the trio left the shop. Later, when the shopkeeper searched for the boxes, they were nowhere to be found.

When the CCTV footage was scanned, the matter came to light. Kushwaha told that all the stolen garments were worth a total of Rs 7 thousand. He added that he has not yet filed a police complaint and is on the lookout for the accused women on his own.