Morena: Foreign companies are responsible for shortage of fertilisers in country, says Union Minister Tomar

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the foreign companies are responsible for the shortage of fertilisers in the country. They are also blackmailing the government.

Tomar made the above remark during addressing a public gathering of farmers in Morena district on Saturday evening. He arrived here on a four-day visit to Gwalior Chambal zone.

Tomar has said that if there is shortage then the farmers should look for alternatives. The government has made Nano Urea whose one bottle is equal to one sack. Farmers should use it.

Tomar further said that when there was a shortage of fertilizer, he got tense as the chief minister of other states used to call him. But if there was manure then only it would be distributed.

“The government got blackmail as much as it can, but now the farmers have to think about how much they should be dependent on other countries,” Tomar added.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:00 PM IST