Morena: Mother, daughter die as dumper hits bike

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her daughter were killed after a recklessly driven dumper hit the bike they were travelling on in Morena district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on National Highway near Ambah bypass. The police have registered a case against the unidentified dumper driver and seized the vehicle.

According to reports, Pankaj Singh Bhadauriya, a resident of Kachondera village in Bhind district was going to Arjunpura village of Morena district to drop his sister Jyoti Tomar and her daughter.

While Pankaj was riding the bike, Jyoti and her daughter were pillion riders.

Police said that while Pankaj was crossing the national highway nearh Ambah bypass, a dumper hit the bike. Jyoti and her daughter fell on the ground and came under wheels of the dumper. Both of them died on spot, while Pankaj left with minor injuries.

The police said that bodies had been handed over to family members after autopsy and a search was on to nab the accused driver.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:31 PM IST