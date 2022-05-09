Morena: 3 minors drown in Chambal river while taking bath

Morean (Madhya Pradesh): Three minors of the same family drowned in Chambal river while taking bath at Rajghat in Morena district on Monday, police said.

Kotwali police station in charge Adhyatma Gautam said that the three minors were identified as Rohit (10), Chirag (8), and Kanha (6). All the three children were real brothers.

They went to take a bath at Chambal river as usual on Monday morning but when they did not return after so long, the family members rushed to the spot. As soon as the kin saw the clothes of the children lying on the bank of the river, they informed the police about the incident on suspicion of drowning, Gautam added.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The police recovered the bodies of the children with the help of divers and locals. The police sent the bodies to the district hospital for an autopsy and later handed over it to the family. The police established a case and started an investigation into the matter, Gautam added.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:00 PM IST