Monsoon Rains Swell MP’s Kunwari River, Trigger Flood Like Situation In Morena | VIDEO

Monsoon Rains Swell Kunwari River, Trigger Flood Fears In MP's Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous rainfall in Morena district has caused the Kunwari River to swell, triggering fears of flooding in Nahravali village and nearby low-lying areas. With the river level steadily rising, several families have begun moving to safer places with children, elderly members and livestock.

The situation is particularly concerning in Nahravali Gram Panchayat under Jaura Janpad Panchayat, where the Kunwari River has turned turbulent following persistent rain.

Rivers and streams across the district are in spate, while waterlogging and flood-like conditions have been reported in several areas.

Fearing that the rising river could inundate parts of the village, residents have started gathering essential belongings and leaving vulnerable areas as a precaution.

Families living close to the riverbank and in low-lying areas are particularly worried as the strong current and rising water level pose a potential threat to life and property.

Villagers have urged the administration to make timely relief and rescue arrangements and deploy teams in vulnerable areas. They have also sought arrangements to evacuate residents if the situation deteriorates further.

Evacuating livestock along with women, children and elderly residents could pose an additional challenge if the water level continues to rise.

Residents have been advised to stay away from the Kunwari River and other areas with fast-flowing water. People have also been warned against attempting to cross the river or wade through flooded stretches.

With rain continuing in the region, residents of Nahravali and surrounding areas remain anxious about a further rise in the river level.

Residents said timely preparedness would be crucial if conditions worsen. They want relief and rescue arrangements to remain ready so that people living in vulnerable locations can be shifted to safer places without delay.

For now, residents of Nahravali and surrounding areas continue to monitor the Kunwari River, hoping the water level will recede and the rainfall will ease.