Monsoon Alert In Jabalpur— Entry Curbs At Dhuandhar Falls, Boating Ban Enforced At Bhedaghat To Prevent Accidents

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur’s world-famous tourist destination, Bhedaghat, has been put on high alert this monsoon season. In view of rising water levels, and the risk of accidents, the administration has tightened security arrangements.

The administration has imposed a ban on entering the restricted zone of Dhuandhar Falls and boating in Bhedaghat.

Police are conducting a 'Roko-Toko' (Stop and Advise) campaign to prevent people from entering restricted zones.

Amazing Dhuandhar Falls of Madhaya Pradesh 😍



it’s a waterfall in Jabalpur district pic.twitter.com/gnKm40osO5 — Go Homestays (@GoHomestay) April 7, 2023

Vikram Singh Jharia, CEO of Bhedaghat Nagar Panchayat, stated that despite annual efforts, tourists often fall victim to accidents due to negligence.

Therefore, this year, the administration has launched the 'Roko-Toko' campaign to prevent tourists from approaching the fast-flowing waters.

Police personnel have been deployed in the Bhedaghat and Dhuandhar areas to ensure tourist safety. Simultaneously, tourists are being constantly advised to follow safety rules and avoid venturing near the riverbank or onto dangerous rocky areas.

The administration mentioned that even a moment of negligence during the monsoon can lead to a major accident. Therefore, these restrictions have been imposed with safety as the top priority.

Police teams are maintaining constant surveillance, and people are being alerted through public announcements and loudspeakers.

Every year during the monsoon, the natural beauty of Bhedaghat draws tourists, yet this is also the season when the Narmada's strong currents and slippery surfaces pose the greatest danger.

Consequently, the administration urged tourists to prioritize safety over their passion for thrill and adventure, and to avoid entering restricted zones, ensuring their visit remains pleasant and safe.