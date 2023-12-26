‘Modi Implementing Vajpayee’s Good Governance Concept’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented good governance, a concept given by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Under ambitious river connect programme, Ken Betwa project has been implemented, he said while addressing a press conference at party office here on Monday.

He recalled projects envisaged by Vajpayee like Chaturbhuj project to upgrade the infrastructure. Taking a step in this direction, Modi government has launched Lakhpati Didi and Namo Drone Didi programme, he said. Sharma mentioned about Pokran nuclear test to highlight the achievements of Vajpayee government.

“Everyone used to talk about tribal welfare but it was Atal government, which created separate Tribal Ministry for their uplift,” he said in response to a query. In box Shivraj is my ideal leader Responding to a query, VD Sharma said Shivraj Singh Chouhan was his ideal leader.

He added that BJP would hold training programme for all 163 MLAs as everyone was a party worker. The training programme will be also held for those who lost election. On being asked what role party would offer to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said party’s Central leadership would take decision in this regard.