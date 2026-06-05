Mobile Update Leads To ₹2.44 Lakh Cyber Fraud; Case Registered In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kajlikheda police have registered a case of cyber fraud against an unidentified accused after a pharmaceutical company employee alleged that Rs 2.44 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account shortly after his mobile phone began updating automatically.

According to reports, the complainant, Ankit Shivhare (48), a resident of Laxmi Parisar in Kajlikheda, works for a pharmaceutical company and frequently travels for work.

On May 5, while on an official visit to Neemuch, his mobile phone suddenly started updating on its own.

Shivhare told police that he neither clicked on any suspicious link nor initiated any software update. Sensing something unusual, he immediately removed the SIM card from his phone.

However, despite his efforts, cash worth Rs 2.44 lakh was allegedly siphoned off from his bank account.

He immediately reported the incident to the cybercrime helpline. The complaint was later forwarded to Kajlikheda Police for further investigation.

Police suspect that the mobile device may have been hacked and are probing the exact modus operandi used by the cyber fraudsters.