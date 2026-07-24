 MLA Opens Front Against PWD Minister Over Road In Bhopal
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MLA Opens Front Against PWD Minister Over Road In Bhopal

The budget has the provision for widening and strengthening the Jabalpur-Patan road, but PWD Minister Rakesh Singh prioritises other issues, so the work failed to secure an approval, Vishnoi wrote. According to Vishnoi's post, he has written to the chief minister requesting him to start the road-repairing work soon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
MLA Opens Front Against PWD Minister Over Road In Bhopal
MLA Opens Front Against PWD Minister Over Road In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The pressure of vehicular traffic has increased on the Patan Marg after the bridge between Jabalpur and Shahpura suffered damage, and the government failed to repair it.

Legislator Ajay Vishnoi made a post on social media against PWD Minister Rakesh Singh. Both Singh and Vishnoi come from Jabalpur.

Vishnoi wrote that five months have passed since the Shahpura bridge got damaged, but PWD has failed to repair it. As a result, vehicular traffic moves through the Patan Marg, causing accidents.

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According to his post, another person died in an accident on the road, but the bridge remains unrepaired. The Patan Road lies in ruins because of heavy vehicles.

The budget has the provision for widening and strengthening the Jabalpur-Patan road, but PWD Minister Rakesh Singh prioritises other issues, so the work failed to secure approval, Vishnoi wrote.

According to Vishnoi's post, he has written to the chief minister requesting him to start the road-repairing work soon.

Vishnoi always gives clear opinions about the ministers.

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