Missing Since 2 Days, Youth Found Hanging From Tree On Bank Of Sindh River In Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A sensation swept through the area after the body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in the ravines along the banks of the Sindh River. The youth had been missing for the past two days. After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police is yet to ascertain if it is a case of murder or suicide.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Dinesh Baghel, son of Sarnam Singh Baghel, a resident of Indurkhi. Dinesh, who operated a tent house business, had left his home around 9:00 PM two days ago and failed to return. Initially, his family assumed he had traveled for work, but they grew concerned and began a search when his mobile phone remained persistently switched off.

It is reported that around 1:00 AM, villagers informed the family members that a body was hanging from a Neem tree in the ravine area along the Sindh River. After receiving this information, the family members rushed to the spot, where the body was identified as that of Dinesh Baghel. Officers from the Raun Police Station arrived at the scene to lower the body. Investigations revealed that the youth had used a piece of fabric typically used for tent decorations to create a noose and was found hanging nearly 15 feet high in the tree.

Murder or Suicide?

The deceased's brother, Pushpendra Baghel, has raised suspicions of foul play, stating that Dinesh was not suffering from any form of mental stress and that his business was also running smoothly. He alleges that someone murdered Dinesh and subsequently hung his body from the tree.

Meanwhile, Rajveer Gurjar, the Station In-charge of Roun Police Station, stated that while the case prime facie appears to be one of suicide, the police are thoroughly investigating all aspects. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and the ongoing investigation.