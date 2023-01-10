Minor’s rape: RI to teacher for whole life in Bhopal

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The court of Additional District Judge in Berasia on Tuesday convicted a teacher, sentencing him to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for whole life for raping a minor girl. ADJ Gyaneshwari Mare passed the order.

A case was registered under Section 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to public prosecution officials. The convict has also been awarded two-year RI under Section 376(2) of IPC, officials added.

According to Additional District Public Prosecution Officer Ashish Tiwari, Prem Singh Dangi, 50, was a teacher in government school in Tarawali, Berasia. The 10-year-old victim used to visit his house to fetch water from tubewell.

On day, Dangi took her to bathroom and outraged her modesty. He threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone. Victim reported the matter to police on October 10, 2021.

