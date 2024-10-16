Minor ‘Molested’ In Bag Sewaniya, Accused Detained; Religious Outfits Create Ruckus Outside Police Station

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth is accused of molesting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl on Tuesday, when she came to take tuition from his mother, said Bag Sewaniya police on Wednesday. Though no case has been registered so far, religious outfits have taken up cudgels for the girl.

On Wednesday, they brought the girl and her mother to the police station and created a ruckus demanding an FIR and arrest of the accused. TI Amit Soni said that the girl used to take tuition from a woman living in neighbourhood.

On Tuesday night, when the girl returned from tuition, he mother found scratches all over her body. The girl couldn’t explain but kept on weeping. On Wednesday, religious outfits came to know of the incident and reached the police station with the survivor and her mother demanding action.

The TI said that suspecting molestation the members of religious outfits demanded fair probe. Soni further said that a probe was underway and further action would be initiated as per its outcome.

Survivor sent for counselling, statements awaited: Misrod ACP

Misrod ACP Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul told Free Press that the survivor was sent to Child Welfare committee (CWC) for counselling. Her statement would be recorded after the counselling.

Accused detained

Kaul said that the accused, identified as Shoaib (19) had been detained for questioning. He would be arrested once he confesses to the crime, Kaul added.