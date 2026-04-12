Minor Girl Poisons Parents To Marry Boyfriend In Morena, Audio Clip Reveals Truth; Parents Critical -- VIDEO |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A minor allegedly attempted to poison her parents along with her boyfriend to marry him, the officials reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, on Sunday.

Executing the plan, the girl mixed rat poison into her parents’ chapatis, after which their health deteriorated. The victims are undergoing treatment under critical condition in Gwalior at present.

According to information, the incident came to light in the Porsa area of Morena district.

The matter came to the fore after police found an audio clip of the accused girl and her boyfriend, Sudama, discussing the modus operandi of the crime.

#WATCH | Minor Girl Mixes Rat Poison In Parents’ Meal To Marry Boyfriend In Morena; Audio Recording Reveals Truth, Parents Critical #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/s0w6aPmPsV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 12, 2026

In the audio, the girl could be heard saying, “Pass me khaad ki dukan hai, wahan se chuhe marne wali dawa le lena. Aaaj mai roti bana rahi hu, aaj mauka hai, mai roti me dawa mila ke unhe khila dungi…(There is a fertilizer shop nearby. Get rat poison from there. Today I am making rotis; this is the opportunity. I will mix the poison in the rotis and serve them).”

The audio clip is currently going viral on social media.

The incident caused panic in the family, and both parents were rushed to the Porsa hospital. After initial treatment, they were referred to Morena and later shifted to Gwalior due to their critical condition.

Following the incident, the victims - mother Mithilesh Prajapati and father Gabbar Prajapati - filed a complaint at the Porsa police station.

During the investigation, police reportedly found an audio recording in which the minor girl is heard talking to her boyfriend, Sudama, son of Ravi Kadera, a resident of Ghaneta, about arranging and using rat poison.

After the audio surfaced, the case became more serious. Police said that although the formal statement of the victims was delayed, the investigation has now been completed, and a case has been registered against both the minor girl and her boyfriend.

Police have launched further investigation into the matter.