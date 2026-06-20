Minor Abducted Raped By Neighbour In MP's Morna; Recovered Safe Near Sheopur Border After 3 Days

Minor Abducted Raped By Neighbour In MP's Morna; Recovered Safe Near Sheopur Border | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her neighbour, recovered after three days from the Sheopur-Morena border in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The minor was abducted from the Stone Park area under the Purani Chhawni police station limits in Gwalior.

According to the report, during questioning, the victim made a sensational allegation that a young man living in her own neighbourhood had lured and abducted her before sexually assaulting her.

Based on the victim's statement, the police have apprehended the accused and added charges related to rape and the POCSO Act to the case.

According to information from the Purani Chhawni police, the 17-year-old minor, an 11th-grade student residing in the Stone Park area, had suddenly gone missing from her home three days ago.

Her family searched extensively among relatives and in the surrounding areas but found no leads; consequently, they approached the police station to file a missing person report.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the police immediately registered a case of abduction against an unknown person and initiated an investigation.

With the help of the cyber cell and technical inputs, the police received information that the missing student and the two were currently hiding near the border of Morena and Sheopur districts.

Upon receiving this lead, a special police team, led by Sub-Inspector Deshraj and Head Constable Kamal Verma, and acting under the direction of the Purani Chhawni Station House Officer, was immediately dispatched to the Sheopur border.

The police team successfully executed a strategic operation to recover the student safely and brought her back to Gwalior.

The truth behind the incident came to light after the victim, a female student, revealed that the accused, a neighbour, had lured her away under the pretext of taking her out for a walk.

Taking advantage of the secluded location, the accused forcibly sexually assaulted her near the Sheopur border.

Following this statement, the police added serious charges related to rape and the POCSO Act to the FIR. Acting swiftly, the police surrounded and arrested the accused.