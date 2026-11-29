Minister Vishwas Sarang’s Security Guard Assaulted In Road Rage Incident, Accused SUV Driver Detained |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard accompanying Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang was allegedly assaulted following a road rage incident near Bharat Talkies Square on Saturday evening. The incident reportedly occurred when the minister was travelling from Chhola to attend a private programme.

According to preliminary information, a Fortuner SUV allegedly cut off the minister's vehicle near Bharat Talkies Square, triggering an argument between the SUV driver and the minister's security guard. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated exchange, followed by pushing, shoving and physical assault.

The SUV driver has been identified as Zeeshan Baig, reportedly the son of Bhopal builder Zafar Baig.

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Minister Vishwas Sarang, who was present at the spot, intervened and separated the two men to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Following the incident, police detained the Fortuner driver. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Talaiya police station, which has initiated an investigation to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the circumstances leading to the altercation.

Police are also examining the allegations of assault and the role of those involved. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.