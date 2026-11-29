Bhopal Central Jail Jailer Booked For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman Warder During Duty Hours, Police Seek CCTV Footage And Duty Chart | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered an FIR against Bhopal Central Jail jailer Magnu Maravi for allegedly raping a woman jail warder during duty hours on the jail premises on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Gandhinagar police station in-charge Sunil Chaturvedi said the 58-year-old woman approached police late on Friday evening and narrated her ordeal.

In her complaint, she alleged that Maravi approached her while she was on duty and asked her to accompany him to the bathroom, where he allegedly raped her.

She subsequently left the jail premises, approached police and lodged a complaint. She was produced before the court on Saturday and her statement was recorded.

Chaturvedi said a notice had been served on the jail administration seeking CCTV footage and the duty chart for Friday.

A woman police officer visited the jail premises on Saturday and conducted a preliminary investigation.

Over 3,500 prisoners, 45 personnel on duty, extensive CCTV surveillance

Following the SIMI jailbreak in October 2016, jail security was upgraded, CCTV cameras were installed at every possible point and night deployment of guards was increased.

Jail officials claimed CCTV footage showed the superintendent talking to the warder for a minute and subsequently checking duty arrangements elsewhere.

They claimed the warder told a colleague she had forgotten to take her medicine and needed leave. She reportedly left her duty point and the jail premises, citing the same reason to other warders.

Jail officials also claimed she had previously lodged similar complaints against different personnel. In 2004, three persons, including the complainant, reportedly lodged a similar complaint against the then jailer.

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