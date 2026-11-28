Bhopal Farmers Block Indore Highway For 2 Hours Over Proposed Cement Factory, Recite Hanuman Chalisa As Traffic Queues Stretch 4 Km | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition to the proposed cement factory in Phanda intensified on Saturday as farmers staged a two-hour road blockade on the Indore highway while reciting Hanuman Chalisa. The protest led to traffic queues stretching nearly 4 km on both sides.

The blockade was lifted after Huzur SDM Vinod Sonakia and tehsildar Kunal Raut reached the spot and assured farmers that their objections would be forwarded to senior officials. The SDM also said a proposal would be sent to the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board for a fresh public hearing.

Congress leader Anokhi Man Singh Patel said the proposed factory fell in villages within the catchment area of Upper Lake. He raised concern over water pollution from industrial chemicals and waste, as well as air pollution caused by dust emissions.

Meanwhile, Phanda Janpad Panchayat president Pramod Singh Rajput apologised to residents, admitting that he had supported the development proposal in the catchment area to strengthen the local economy.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma has written to the environment department urging authorities to consider local opposition and conduct another public hearing before granting permission for the plant.

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