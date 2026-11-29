National Green Tribunal Orders Demolition Of 50-Metre Road In Bhopal’s Shahpura Lake Wetland, Directs Statewide Wetland Demarcation Within 4 Months | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone bench, while taking cognisance of a Free Press report published on June 26, 2026, has ordered Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately demolish a 50-metre temporary road allegedly constructed in Shahpura Lake's wetland area.

The tribunal has also directed the Madhya Pradesh government to complete the scientific demarcation of all wetlands and water bodies across the state within four months.

The tribunal, comprising judicial member Justice Shiv Kumar Singh and expert member Prashant Gargava, passed the directions on November 27 while hearing an original application filed by Nitin Saxena against MP State Wetland Authority and others.

Free Press had reported on June 26 that BMC had constructed a 50-metre temporary access road in in Shahpura Lake’s wetland area, allegedly violating wetland protection regulations.

Speaking to Free Press at that time, additional municipal commissioner Tanmay V Sharma had confirmed the construction of the temporary access road and said it would be removed within a few days. However, he denied any violation of wetland regulations, arguing that the lake's full tank level (FTL) boundaries had not yet been finalised.

Reacting to the NGT order, petitioner Saxena confirmed that cognisance was taken after the Free Press report. Saxena further said that even the demolition exercise could lead to another violation of wetland rules.

Meanwhile, the tribunal expressed displeasure over the failure of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB), the State Wetland Authority and BMC to submit action taken reports (ATRs) on its September 2 order.

The departments are required to submit their reports at least a day before the next hearing. The matter will next be heard on December 8.

Statewide wetland demarcation in 4 months

The NGT directed the chief secretary, principal secretary of the environment department and MP State Wetland Authority to implement Supreme Court's directions on wetland protection.

The authorities have been told to submit a compliance affidavit within four weeks and complete ground-truthing and scientific demarcation within four months.

The tribunal also directed the state to adopt the four-stage Tamil Nadu model, involving mobile GIS-based ground verification, digital mapping, verification of revenue records and differential GPS (DGPS) surveys.

Permanent boundary pillars must be installed to mark wetland limits.

Small water bodies to fenced

State Wetland Authority has been asked to instruct district collectors to identify wetlands and water bodies smaller than 2.25 hectares, notify them under applicable rules and protect them through fencing, boundary pillars and dense plantation.

MPPCB office, govt school under scanner

A joint committee report reportedly identified possible encroachments involving MPPCB office building and a government school near Shahpura Lake.

Bhopal district collector and State Wetland Authority have been directed to conduct measurements, initiate action against any encroachment and submit a report within one week.

The concerned SDM must also file a personal affidavit certifying that there are no encroachments in the lake's restricted FTL zone and no untreated sewage is being discharged into it.

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