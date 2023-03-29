Minimum changes made in Congress govt-prepared Bhopal Master Plan

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A draft of Bhopal Master Plan is ready. Its publication was stopped because of the Assembly session. Now, the government may issue it anytime. Only a few changes have been made in the draft of the Master Plan prepared by the Congress government.

Kamal-Nath led Congress government prepared the draft Master Plan on March 2020, and, immediately after that, the government was changed.

Objections and claims of the citizens were included the draft, so on the grounds of those proposals, a few changes have been made in the present draft. The government will again seek objections over the amendments in the draft.

The main issue in the Master Plan is constructions in the catchment area. The floor area ratio (FAR) of the Whispering Palms colony near Kerwa dam has not been changed in the draft Master Plan.

The plots of land in this colony, where FAR is 0.06%, belong to bureaucrats, but, in the previous draft, it was 0.75%. In the draft, which is going to be published, FAR has been made 0.06%. Claims and objections on the FAR will be accepted.

The provisions, made in the old draft for the marriage garden on Bairagarh road, have been changed.

According to new provisions, constructions will not be allowed in the buffer zone of the catchment area. Against this backdrop, fresh claims and objections on the issue will be accepted.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the draft Master Plan. There are possibilities that the Urban Development Department may soon issue it.