Midnight Crackdown On 35 Absconding Criminals In Rural Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a coordinated effort to tighten control over crime and apprehend absconding accused, Bhopal Rural Police carried out an intensive midnight combing operation across Berasia subdivision.

The drive was conducted under the direction of SP Ramsharan Prajapati involving police teams from Berasia, Nazirabad and Gunga police stations, along with additional force from the district lines.

A total of 17 officials and 41 police personnel participated in the drive. During the operation, police executed action against 35 warrant absconders including 14 permanent warrants and 21 arrest warrants. Additionally, 21 bailable warrants and 29 summons were served.

The teams also conducted thorough checks on 42 listed goons and history-sheeters, along with verification of suspicious individuals and anti-social elements in the area. Senior officials supervised the operation closely issuing necessary directions to ensure alertness and effective execution on the ground.

According to police officials, the primary objectives of the operation were to arrest absconding accused, curb anti-social activities and strengthen law and order in rural areas of Bhopal