Midnight Arson In Gwalior – Miscreants Set Ablaze Farmer's Gram Crop Grown Across 3 Bighas Of Land Over Petty Dispute

Midnight Arson In Gwalior – 3 Bighas of Gram Crop Destroyed After Dispute | AI-Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants allegedly set a farmer’s gram crop spread across three bighas on fire after a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Parsen village, under the jurisdiction of Bijoli police station area of ​​Gwalior.

According to reports, Surajbhan Singh Gurjar, a resident of Parsen, went to a small kiosk near his home on Thursday night to buy local cigarettes. There, he got into an altercation with Raghuraj Singh Gurjar and his brother, Mohan Singh Gurjar, who were already present at the spot.

The situation began as a verbal spat but quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Villagers intervened to pacify the situation; however, as they were leaving, the two accused threatened the farmer, vowing to "deal with him later."

Following the dispute, Surajbhan returned home; however, late that night, Raghuraj and Mohan arrived at his field and set fire to the harvested gram crop stored there.

Surajbhan, who was sleeping near the field, spotted the flames and rushed to the scene. He saw both accused individuals fleeing the area. Upon hearing his shouts, neighbouring farmers also arrived at the spot and attempted to extinguish the fire, but by then, a significant portion of the crop had already been destroyed.

Following the incident, the farmer filed a complaint with the police. The Bijoli police station has registered a case against the accused and has initiated an investigation.

According to Station In-charge Mirza Asif Beg, a case involving the burning of a standing crop in a field following a minor dispute has come to light. Based on preliminary investigations, a case has been registered, and further legal action is underway.