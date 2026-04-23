Madhya Pradesh Moving Towards UCC Implementation, Says Union Minister George Kurian |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said state governments are advancing towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in line with constitutional provisions, while underscoring the Jain community’s economic strength.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a national seminar by the National Commission for Minorities, Kurian said, “Our Constitution speaks about the UCC, so steps are being taken accordingly.” He remarked that if Jains contribute nearly 25% to India’s GDP, their per capita income must be significant, adding jokingly that their population should increase.

The seminar, with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya as knowledge partner, focused on Jain contributions to economy, education and philanthropy. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, highlighted philanthropy and entrepreneurship in a video message.

Rakesh Singhai, Vice-Chancellor, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, detailed literacy and MSME contributions. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, National Commission for Minorities, along with S Munawari Begum and Berjis Desai, members, emphasised inclusive development.

Keynote speakers Shantilal Mutha, founder, Shantilal Mutha Foundation, and Kamlesh Sojatia, vice president, Jain International Trading Organisation, outlined initiatives in education and social outreach. Chaitanya Kashyap, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Madhya Pradesh, stressed ethical nation-building.

Technical Session I, moderated by Rajnish Jain, HoD, Centre for Jain Studies, featured Jitendra Bhai Shah, Ashok Badjatiya, Girish J Shah and Rajneesh Jain. Session II, moderated by Renu Jain, included Shalin Jain, Bhagchand Jain, Navin Kumar Srivastav, Phoolchand Jain and Indu Jain.

The valedictory featured Srivatsa Krishna, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, with a vote of thanks by Atya Nand, concluding proceedings.