MP News: State To Move Towards Uniform Civil Code; Retired Judge to Head Committee, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said at a function in Jabalpur that the state is gearing up for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). According to Yadav, there was a proposal in 1951 that the country should follow a 'one-nation, one-law' system.

“In the coming days, there should be one law for the Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, lower castes, good, and evil,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the country paid a heavy price for the Congress.

The Home Department is currently studying how other states have implemented the code, and Yadav has been briefed on the findings. Uttarakhand, Assam, and Gujarat have so far implemented the UCC.

The state government is planning to set up a five-member committee chaired by a retired judge. Further steps to implement the code will be taken based on the reports of this committee. After getting a green signal from the BJP’s central leadership, the state has begun the process for the implementation of the UCC.

One ex-judge chairs committees of 2 states

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai headed the UCC implementing committees of Gujarat and Uttarakhand. Retired judges, social workers, senior lawyers, vice chancellors, and legal experts were included in the committee.