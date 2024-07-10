MGNREGA Target Missed: Less Than 1% Got 100 Days Of Work In 2022-23 In MP

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) fell short of its goal to provide 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in 2022-23. According to a report of panchayat and rural development department tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly, less than one percent of the families registered under the scheme in Madhya Pradesh managed to get 100 days of work in that year.

As per the report, out of 82.72 lakh job card holder families in 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh, only 94,978 received 100-day employment in 2022-23. In the year, 45.29 lakh registered families had applied for the work, however, only 94.978 families could get 100-day employment.

The scheme encourages a sense of community and collective responsibility by strengthening Panchayat Raj institutions. It promotes a bottom-up approach to planning and execution, empowering local communities to take charge of their development. Through the creation of productive assets of prescribed quality and durability, the scheme addresses immediate economic needs while laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

Employment Guarantee

Panchayat and rural development commissioner S Krishna Chaitanya told Free Press that MGNREGA provides a legal guarantee for 100 days of employment per year to every rural household in India. This ensures that eligible households have access to a minimum level of employment, helping alleviate poverty and providing a safety net during periods of economic distress. MGNREGA is designed to be demand-driven, meaning that employment opportunities are created in response to the expressed demand from the rural community, he explained.

The beneficiaries have the right to demand work, and the government is obligated to provide employment within 15 days of such a demand, he elaborated.

The commissioner added that in the state, the average performance of the scheme is around 60%. Districts including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Dhar, Betul, Damoh, Chattarpur are having a large number of job card holders, he added.

Job card holder families - 89.72L

Families appeared for work - 45.29L

Families got 100-day work - 94,978

FUNDS......

Fund from Centre - Rs 5720.52 Cr

Share from state - Rs 385.46 Cr

Payment to labourers - Rs 4539.06 Cr

Spending on material, administration - Rs 3028.04 Cr