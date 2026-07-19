‘Mere Krishna’ Wins Hearts Of Bhopalites At Ravindra Bhavan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain-fame play ‘Mere Krishna’ was staged for the first time at Hansdhwani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Saturday, which won the hearts of the audience. Both shows of the play were houseful.

Created under the direction of Rajiv Singh Dinkar and produced by Vivek Gupta, Rajiv Singh Dinkar, and Vishnu Patil, this grand theatrical presentation powerfully and emotionally brings to life the various facets of Lord Krishna's life.

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Divided into around 20 scenes, the production takes the audience on a journey witnessing Krishna's divine path, from his childhood leelas (playful acts) to his role as the great hero of the Mahabharata, a guide, and a Vishwa-Guru (universal teacher).

With grand set design, special lighting, enchanting music, and impressive visual composition, the play offers a unique spiritual experience.

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Saurabh Raj Jain played the role of Lord Krishna, Pooja Sharma Mahamaya and Shri Radha and Arpit Ranka played Kansa and Duryodhana. Presented by a team of over 130 artists and technical experts, the play ranks among the largest and most ambitious theatrical productions in Indian theatre.

The play's music was composed by Naresh Katyayan, and the play was directed by Udbhav Ojha.

The songs in the production were rendered by renowned singers Shaan, Palak Muchhal, and Javed Ali.

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The lyrics, penned by Naresh Katyayan, Amit Maru, and Phanindra Rao, further enhanced the emotional depth of the performance. The two shows of the play will be held on Sunday at 2pm and 7pm.

"I am playing the role of Lord Krishna after a long time. The thing which I learnt from the character is Compassion. If you have compassion, everything in life will go in the right direction. As an actor, it is the same to play the role for theatre or TV. There is no difference in playing the character but yes its preparation can be different. There is no cut in the theatre. I love to play different characters," said actor Sourabh Raaj Jain.