2,000 Residents At Risk In Janata Quarters As Redevelopment Stalls In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 2,000 residents living in nearly 600 dilapidated Janata Quarter houses in the city continue to face safety risks after the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board's redevelopment policy was effectively shelved, leaving the long-pending project in limbo.

Despite securing written consent from more than 70% of 110 eligible beneficiaries, meeting the requirement to move the redevelopment process forward, the Housing Board has failed to take the next steps.

According to residents, officials neither conducted additional awareness drives to persuade the remaining occupants nor initiated action to vacate the unsafe buildings.

The prolonged delay has triggered resentment among residents, who say they are forced to live in structurally weak houses with the constant fear of a collapse.

Jahaana Bee, a 49-year-old resident, alleged that the Board's assurances remained confined to official files, while no progress has been made on the ground.

With the redevelopment plan stalled indefinitely, concerns are growing over the safety of families residing in the ageing quarters.

Residents warn that the deteriorating condition of the buildings could lead to a major accident if immediate action is not taken.

They have urged the Housing Board to revive the redevelopment policy and expedite the project, warning that any loss of life or property caused by the collapse of the dilapidated structures would raise serious questions over the Board's inaction.

When contacted, MP Housing Board PRO Prashant Mishra told Free Press, “Entire redevelopment project depends on the consent of residents.

For this, a camp was also conducted, but most of the unauthorised people living in the houses refused to leave the quarters.”