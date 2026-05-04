Members Of Chhatarpur Temple Committee Thrash Family For Refusing To Donate 2 Quintal Wheat; 6 Hospitalised

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of a temple committee allegedly attacked a family over a religious donation in Chhatarpur village. Six people of a family sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

The incident happened over a donation of wheat at a temple in the Maharajganj locality under the Civil Line Police station area. The altercation reportedly began when members of a local organising committee allegedly attacked a family for refusing to meet a high demand for a wheat donation.

According to local reports, members of the temple organising committee—identified as Shyam Patel, Ramswaroop Patel, Bhagwatdayal Patel, and Raja Bhaiya Patel—visited the residence of Kura Ahirwar to collect contributions for a local temple. The committee reportedly demanded a donation of two quintals of wheat. The Ahirwar family expressed their financial condition and inability to provide such a large amount, offering 50 kg instead.

Kura Ahirwar stated that "If I give all my wheat as a donation, what will I feed my children throughout the year? I offered what I could afford."

The refusal led to a heated argument. The accused reportedly pressured the family, when the family stood their ground, the situation turned into a physical assault. The attackers allegedly used sticks, bricks, stones to strike the family members, including women. Many people including Kura Ahirwar, Sohani Ahirwar, Chhiddi Ahirwar, Veeru Ahirwar, Girija Ahirwar, Kavita Ahirwar, were injured in this attack.

After the incident, they reached the Civil Line Police Station to seek help. The police have officially registered a case against the accused individuals from the Patel community.

All six injured family members have been admitted to a nearby district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Authorities have launched FIR, an investigation is going on.