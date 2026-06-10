 Meenakshi Natrajan Rajya Sabha Rejection Row: 'Natrajan Became Congress Conspiracy Victim,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav -- VIDEO
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Meenakshi Natrajan Rajya Sabha Rejection Row: 'Natrajan Became Congress Conspiracy Victim,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav -- VIDEO

The rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natrajan's Rajya Sabha nomination has sparked political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh. Natrajan accused the BJP and Election Commission of being ‘compromised,’ while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called her a victim of Congress infighting. Minister Vishwas Sarang alleged the party itself submitted an incomplete form to avoid cross-voting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
Meenakshi Natrajan Rajya Sabha Rejection Row: 'Natrajan Became Congress Conspiracy Victim,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav -- VIDEO
Meenakshi Natrajan Rajya Sabha Rejection Row: 'Natrajan Became Congress Conspiracy Victim,' Says CM Mohan Yadav -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections has sparked political turmoil, particularly in Madhya Pradesh.

While Congress candidate Meenakshi Natrajan accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being ‘compromised’ and ‘unfair,’ Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister Vishwas Sarang questioned the validity of her nomination papers. 

Natrajan became Congress conspiracy victim: Yadav

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The truth about the Congress has been exposed. Congress leaders were fighting among themselves to secure the Rajya Sabha seat, and Meenakshi Natrajan became a victim of this conspiracy.”

He added, “If Meenakshi Natrajan concealed her criminal record, it would be an insult to the people, and the party must seek an explanation and ensure transparency.”

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Congress itself got form rejected: Sarang

Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “The Congress itself got the nomination form rejected. If the election had taken place, we would have won the third seat as well. Even Congress leaders admitted that there was going to be large-scale cross-voting. They said that 20 to 25 Congress MLAs would cross-vote.”

“Out of fear of this, Congress itself got the form rejected. Why was the form filled incorrectly? Why was the required information not provided in the affidavit? You have prominent lawyers, legal experts, and legal advisers. You have a legal cell. Did you not know what information must be included in an affidavit? Congress knew that if the election was held, at least 25 MLAs would cross-vote. Therefore, to save face and protect its reputation, Congress itself got the nomination form rejected,” he concluded.

Why was the form rejected?

Assembly Secretary Arvind Sharma, who is also the Returning Officer, rejected Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination after BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat and State party general secretary Rahul Kothari objected.

They claimed Natrajan had not disclosed details of a case filed against her in Hyderabad, Telangana.

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