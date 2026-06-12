Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection Row: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Detained As Protesting Congress Marches Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan In Delhi After SC Dismisses Natrajan's Plea -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders and workers including PCC Chief Jitu Patwari were detained by Delhi Police on Friday while marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the rejection of senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh.

The protest followed the Supreme Court dismissing Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers.

LNI Photos 🔷 @LNI_Photos · Just now



​In Photos | Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs detained by Delhi Police during a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan following a press conference at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on Friday (12/06).



​📸: Rajesh Kumar / LNI



​#NewDelhi |… pic.twitter.com/WHQtaTn1rK — LNI One (@lninewsagency) June 12, 2026

Watch | Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said, "Where do we seek justice? We are not getting justice. What kind of dictatorship is this? 62 MLAs are with us… give us the right to vote. They are sending us to jail, this is not the right way."



Madhya Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/ejGEunl5mw — United News of India (@uniindianews) June 12, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, workers held as they march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest against rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha election nomination. Party MLA Jaivardhan Singh says, "You can see how the BJP has declared dictatorship in the… pic.twitter.com/uj3ajutMpq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026

Congress leaders, led by state party president Jitu Patwari, gathered at Jantar Mantar and accused the BJP and constitutional institutions of denying justice to the party leader.

As protesters attempted to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, police stopped them and detained several leaders and workers. Patwari was also detained after a heated argument with police personnel.

THIS IS PEAK CONGRESS 🔥



> Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs came to Delhi to meet the President over Meenakshi Natarajan case



> Thousands of workers also joined



> But they were denied meeting with the President



> So they launched aggressive protests in Delhi like Tsunami



>… pic.twitter.com/Ae6RJW8SpX — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) June 12, 2026

Congress questions rejection of nomination

During the protest, Patwari described the cancellation of Natarajan's nomination as an unprecedented incident in Indian politics, raising concerns about the future of democracy.

He alleged the BJP became worried after witnessing the unity among Congress MLAs during the Rajya Sabha election process.

He added that all Congress MLAs, except senior leader Kamal Nath, were present and the party had the required numbers for the election.

VIDEO |Delhi: In a press conference on the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) says, “During the scrutiny process, he was carrying out what he considered his duty. The family he… pic.twitter.com/IpoBV3M23n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026

According to Congress leaders, MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had travelled to Delhi to meet the President and raise the issue.

Thousands of party workers joined the campaign but were not allowed to meet the President.

Following this, the workers began marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, leading to police action and detentions.

Natarajan reacts to Supreme Court verdict

After the Supreme Court dismissed her plea, Meenakshi Natarajan said her legal team was studying the judgment and she would not comment in detail. She alleged that the Election Commission was "compromised."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Meenakshi Natrajan whose Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected, says, "Since the matter is sub judice, and currently being heard by the Supreme Court, I will not discuss it in great detail or delve into all the legal aspects today. However, one specific… pic.twitter.com/ZxL7B4nhMi — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

Earlier, Natarajan had maintained that there was no concealment of facts in her nomination papers and that all documents submitted to the Election Commission were transparent.

Listen what Meenakshi Natrajan has to say after Supreme Court dismissed her plea over her nomination rejected by RO in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/JvXcjBGoVn — Anand Singh (@Anand_Journ) June 12, 2026

The controversy centres around Form 26, a mandatory affidavit declaring assets, liabilities, educational qualifications, and criminal records. Allegations claimed Natarajan failed to disclose certain information, which she has denied.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Supreme Court rejecting her plea over Rajya Sabha nomination, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan says, "I have been saying from day one that the Election Commission is deeply compromised, and today this has been proven once again. When the lawyer for the State… pic.twitter.com/XLN6lIhoE2 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

I don't take it as defeat: Natrajan

Speaking to the media regarding the matter, Natrajan said, "Ye hamari puri party ka mamla hai, samvidhan ka mamla hai...hamare party ke sare varisht netaon ke sath mil kar hum is par ek ranneeti tay karenge....Mai isko bilkul vyakigat haar nahi manti hoon, mai manti hoon ki ye pure vyavastha ke samne khada ek prashn hai."

(This is a matter concerning our entire party and the Constitution. Along with all our senior party leaders, we will formulate a strategy on this issue. I do not consider this a personal defeat at all. I believe this is a question that stands before the entire system.)

#WATCH | Delhi: On Supreme Court rejecting her plea over Rajya Sabha nomination, Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan says, "This is a matter concerning our entire party, the Constitution, and constitutional values. In consultation with all the senior leaders of our party, we will… pic.twitter.com/G4HKnVBmqF — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

Congress to continue protest

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh criticised the BJP, alleging that democratic institutions had failed to provide justice. He said the party approached both the Election Commission and the Supreme Court but did not get relief.

Singh added that Congress would continue its agitation until Natarajan received justice. The issue has emerged as a major political flashpoint, with the Congress alleging an attack on democracy and vowing to intensify its campaign.