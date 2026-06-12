Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection Row: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Detained As Protesting Congress Marches Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan In Delhi After SC Dismisses Natrajan's Plea -- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders and workers including PCC Chief Jitu Patwari were detained by Delhi Police on Friday while marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the rejection of senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh.
The protest followed the Supreme Court dismissing Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers.
Congress leaders, led by state party president Jitu Patwari, gathered at Jantar Mantar and accused the BJP and constitutional institutions of denying justice to the party leader.
As protesters attempted to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, police stopped them and detained several leaders and workers. Patwari was also detained after a heated argument with police personnel.
Congress questions rejection of nomination
During the protest, Patwari described the cancellation of Natarajan's nomination as an unprecedented incident in Indian politics, raising concerns about the future of democracy.
He alleged the BJP became worried after witnessing the unity among Congress MLAs during the Rajya Sabha election process.
He added that all Congress MLAs, except senior leader Kamal Nath, were present and the party had the required numbers for the election.
According to Congress leaders, MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had travelled to Delhi to meet the President and raise the issue.
Thousands of party workers joined the campaign but were not allowed to meet the President.
Following this, the workers began marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, leading to police action and detentions.
Natarajan reacts to Supreme Court verdict
After the Supreme Court dismissed her plea, Meenakshi Natarajan said her legal team was studying the judgment and she would not comment in detail. She alleged that the Election Commission was "compromised."
Earlier, Natarajan had maintained that there was no concealment of facts in her nomination papers and that all documents submitted to the Election Commission were transparent.
The controversy centres around Form 26, a mandatory affidavit declaring assets, liabilities, educational qualifications, and criminal records. Allegations claimed Natarajan failed to disclose certain information, which she has denied.
I don't take it as defeat: Natrajan
Speaking to the media regarding the matter, Natrajan said, "Ye hamari puri party ka mamla hai, samvidhan ka mamla hai...hamare party ke sare varisht netaon ke sath mil kar hum is par ek ranneeti tay karenge....Mai isko bilkul vyakigat haar nahi manti hoon, mai manti hoon ki ye pure vyavastha ke samne khada ek prashn hai."
(This is a matter concerning our entire party and the Constitution. Along with all our senior party leaders, we will formulate a strategy on this issue. I do not consider this a personal defeat at all. I believe this is a question that stands before the entire system.)
Congress to continue protest
Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh criticised the BJP, alleging that democratic institutions had failed to provide justice. He said the party approached both the Election Commission and the Supreme Court but did not get relief.
Singh added that Congress would continue its agitation until Natarajan received justice. The issue has emerged as a major political flashpoint, with the Congress alleging an attack on democracy and vowing to intensify its campaign.