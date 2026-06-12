Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection Row: Madhya Pradesh Congress Leaders Gather In Delhi, Raise ‘Ladenge Jeetenge’ Slogans Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders gathered in New Delhi on Friday and staged a protest over the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from the state.

A video that surfaced on social media showed Congress leaders travelling together in a bus and raising slogans such as "Ladenge, Jeetenge" (We will fight, we will win). The leaders appeared united as the party continued its legal and political campaign against the rejection of Natarajan's nomination.

Watch the video below :

Congress Leaders Set To Protest The Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha Nomination At Rashtrapati Bhavan In New Delhi#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/2mzMfC0uvG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 12, 2026

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, urged the Supreme Court to deliver a decision in the Meenakshi Natarajan nomination case, saying the matter was important for protecting democracy. He said the court's ruling would set an example for the country and alleged that the Election Commission was repeatedly misleading the Supreme Court. Singhar expressed confidence that the court would examine the matter in accordance with the law.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress approaching the Supreme Court in the Meenakshi Natarajan case, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar says, "The Supreme Court needs to make a decision today to save the country's democracy, one that will set a precedent for the… pic.twitter.com/Obrho7vVdi — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

The protest comes on the day the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Natarajan's plea challenging the Returning Officer's decision to reject her nomination papers.

The supreme court agreed on Thursday to hear the matter on June 12 after Congress sought an urgent hearing. However, the court did not stay the declaration of the Rajya Sabha election results.

VIDEO | Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders have gathered in the national capital where they will hold a protest against rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha election nomination.#Congress #MeenakshiNatarajan



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Jl4iqwW2OZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026

Natarajan had moved the Supreme Court after her nomination was rejected over the alleged non-disclosure of a pending case in her election affidavit. Congress leaders have argued that there was no criminal case requiring disclosure under election laws and have claimed that the rejection was unjust.

Over the past few days, the Congress has held protests in several parts of the country and met the Election Commission seeking a reversal of the decision.

मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस के सभी विधायक और नेता आज दिल्ली में राष्ट्रपति भवन के बाहर प्रदर्शन करने निकल गए है। pic.twitter.com/nSDySQhlA9 — MP Election 2028 (@ElectionMP2028) June 12, 2026

Party leaders have repeatedly accused the Election Commission of acting unfairly and have vowed to continue their fight through legal and democratic means.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the matter, Congress leaders from the state have assembled in the national capital to show support for Natarajan and press their demand for justice.